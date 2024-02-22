Sesquicentennial Moments: Wildwood

Nestled on bucolic, tree-lined hills in between the Show Me Center and Dempster Hall, Wildwood serves as the official residence of Southeast Missouri State University presidents. Although it can be easily overlooked as a quaint relic of a bygone time, since 1924 – a century now – the historic home tells important stories of our journey from Normal to University.

To celebrate the university’s birthday, let’s talk about Wildwood.

Wildwood today sits on ten of the forty acres of farmland purchased by Southeast in 1922 for the College Demonstration Farm. This tract of land can be traced back even further to a Spanish Land Grant given to Louis Lorimier in the late 18th century.

Board of Regents president Louis Houck insisted that we needed a stately president’s home befitting the institution’s growing stature. So, in 1923, Houck directed Wildwood’s construction in a small vineyard on the old stone wine cellar, the only existing structure on the property.

The two-story, 8,800-square-foot home welcomed Dr. Serena and his family in 1924; the first of eight presidents. The Parkers, Scullys, Leestampers, Stacys, Stroups, Atchleys, Nitzschkes.

The Parkers bestowed the name Wildwood on the house, and other prominent university figures have left their mark. Houck purchased the formal dining room table at the 1904 World’s fair in St. Louis and some cabinetry is from Sadie Kent’s library. Visiting dignitaries and alumni donated statuary and artwork. Since 1999 presidents have chosen not to reside in Wildwood, but Southeast still opens the home periodically for entertaining campus guests and special events.