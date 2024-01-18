Sesquicentennial Moments: Dr. H. O. Grauel

Beloved teacher, gifted orator, and avid photographer, Dr. Harold Oscar Grauel wore many hats over a 43-year-long career as English professor, department chair, and head of the divisions of English, foreign languages, philosophy, and speech. During his tenure from 1928 – 1971, Grauel influenced the development of many liberal arts programs now housed in our College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Born in Ohio, Grauel arrived at Southeast after graduating college to teach English. While doing so, Grauel would write anonymously for the Capaha Arrow (now called The Arrow), in his own column titled “Out of the Dome.” He advised the newspaper and Sagamore yearbook staff, served as the voice for Southeast’s and Cape Girardeau’s KFVS radio stations, while leading any number of scholarly projects around the university.

Aside from his devotion to education, Grauel shared a passion for photography, documenting many pieces of university history through photos and slides. Grauel also shared a deep friendship with famed university librarian Sadie Kent, which resulted in the two putting on numerous theatrical performances in the Academic Hall Auditorium. His most notable accomplishment, however, was the creation of Southeast’s journalism program – housed in the former language arts building that was initially constructed in 1966. The building also includes an attached 500-seat performance center known as the Forrest H. Rose Theatre. In 1975, it was renamed the Grauel Building to honor the esteemed professor.