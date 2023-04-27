© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Natl Poetry Month.png
National Poetry Month Celebration

"Sonnet 116: Let me not to the marriage of true minds" by William Shakespeare

By Dr. Robert Hamblin
Published April 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
Shakespeare - Natl Poetry Month.png

Let me not to the marriage of true minds
Admit impediments. Love is not love
Which alters when it alteration finds,
Or bends with the remover to remove.
O no! it is an ever-fixed mark
That looks on tempests and is never shaken;
It is the star to ever wand’ring bark,
Whose worth’s unknown, although his height be taken.
Love’s not Time’s fool, though rosy lips and cheeks
Within his bending sickle’s compass come;
Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks,
But bears it out even to the edge of doom.
If this be error and upon me prov’d,
I never writ, nor no man ever lov’d.

Dr. Robert Hamblin
Dr. Robert Hamblin is Emeritus Professor of English at Southeast Missouri State University.
