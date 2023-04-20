© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
National Poetry Month Celebration

"The Peace of Wild Things" by Wendell Berry

By Dr. Robert Hamblin
Published April 20, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT
When despair for the world grows in me
and I wake in the night at the least sound
in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,
I go and lie down where the wood drake
Rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.
I come into the peace of wild things
who do not tax their lives with forethought
of grief. I come into the presence of still water.
And I feel above me with the day-blind stars
Waiting with their light. For a time
I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.

Dr. Robert Hamblin
Dr. Robert Hamblin is Emeritus Professor of English at Southeast Missouri State University.
