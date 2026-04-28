Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: John Gilliland

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

John Gilliland was born in 1763 in North Carolina to Thomas “John” Gilliland and Anne Moore Thomas.

John Gilliland, a native of North Carolina, joined the militia at age 16 when he signed an oath of loyalty to the colonies. He is only known to have fought at one battle during the war, although there could have been others. That battle was at King's Mountain on the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.

John married Mary (unknown). They had three daughters: Dovey Gilliland, Asenath Gilliland and Mary Jean “Jennie’ Gilliland (married Joseph McLane), and a son, Elam Wilson Gilliland. They moved to Missouri sometime between 1800-1810.

Gilliland settled in the Pocahontas (northern Cape Girardeau County) area where the first church of Apple Creek was organized by Rev. Salmon Giddings on May 20, 1821. There were 41 members, and the first bench of ruling elders were Mitchel Fleming, John Gilliland, Samuel Anderson, Ebeneezer Flynn, James Hope, and Oliver Harris. It was of Presbyterian origin, as Rev. Giddings came from the Bellevue Presbyterian Church in Caledonia, Missouri, that had been established in 1816.

John Gilliland died on June 23, 1829, and is buried in the Apple Creek Cemetery in Pocahontas, Missouri, along with several members of his family. There are numerous descendants still living in Missouri and services are still held for special occasions at the Apple Creek church.

1 of 3 — Apple Creek Cemetery.jpg Apple Creek Presbyterian Cemetery 2 of 3 — Apple Creek Sign.jpg 3 of 3 — Apple Creek Church.jpg Apple Creek Presbyterian Church

Sources:

Cape Girardeau County Archive Center History

Page: History of Southeast Missouri 1912 Volume 1.djvu/549

https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Page:History_of_Southeast_Missouri_1912_Volume_1.djvu/549

Sons of Revolution honor dead soldiers

The Southeast Missourian, July 3, 2000 • Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Apple Creek Military Listing

http://www.applecreekcemetery.com/military.html

Old Apple Creek Church and its early membership listing

https://usgenealogyresearch.atwebpages.com/Missouri/Scott/misc_old_apple_creek_church_and_early_membership.pdf

Missouri, U.S., Wills and Probate Records, 1766-1988 for John Gilliland: Cape Girardeau

Will Records, Vol A, 1807-1829; Wills and Letters, Vol B-C, 1829-1867

https://www.ancestry.com/imageviewer/collections/9071/images/007630222_00201?pId=268311

U.S., Find a Grave® Index, 1600s-Current

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/23401133/john-gilliland

Compiled by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter NSDAR