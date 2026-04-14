Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Lawrence Angell

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Lawrence Angell was born in 1760 in Surry County, North Carolina. He died November 25, 1836, in Jefferson County, Missouri.

Revolutionary War patriot Lawrence Angell is a proven son of Charles Angell and Sibella (maiden name unknown), born on his parents' plantation located in Saura Town (Pine Hall) of former Surry County, which now falls into Stokes County, North Carolina. He was named in both his father's and mother's wills respectively; father's filed in Surry and mother's filed in Stokes County, North Carolina (county lines changed). Lawrence was born in 1760 (as declared in his pension file) and raised on the Angell plantation in Saura Town near Pine Hall.

The Great Wagon Road in North Carolina

In 1775, Lawrence Angell was drafted into the North Carolina Militia as a Private for six months. He later enlisted in 1778, joining the Continental Army for a five-month tour protecting Charleston, North Carolina. In 1789, he enlisted again into a company of mounted riflemen and fought at the Battle of King’s Mountain. Lawrence enlisted again in 1781 and mustered out as an ensign.

Lawrence married and had four sons: Jesse (Sara L. Burton) (Missouri), James (Missouri), John and Martin (Lucretia Lucy Stover)(Illinois).

Following his Revolutionary War and War of 1812 service, circa 1813, he moved to Franklin County, Tennessee. Then briefly in Kentucky, moved to Indiana around 1830. In 1832, while residing in Indiana, he applied for and received a pension for his Revolutionary War service. His next move was to Independence County, Arkansas. In 1835, he moved to Herculaneum, Jefferson County, Missouri, to live with one of his sons.

Sources:

1. "Year Book of the Sons of the Revolution in the State of Missouri 1896." Compiled by the Sec’y - Press of Woodward & Tiernan Printing Company, St. Louis. P-104015

2. Southern Campaign American Revolution Pension Statements & Rosters S311519 https://revwarapps.org/

3. Find A Grave, memorial #204193044, unmarked grave.

4. U.S. Pension Roll of 1835, 05 Arkansas, Vol. III, p 514.

5. “Muster Rolls of the soldiers in the War of 1812”, detached from the Militia of NC in 1812 and 1814.

6. Ancestry.com

Compiled by Vera Mccullough, Louisiana Purchase Chapter, NSDAR.

Pictures added by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter, NSDAR.