Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Obediah Scott

Obediah Scott was born on February 15, 1764, in Bedford County, Virginia. He was the tenth child and ninth son of William and Lucy Scott.

He made a statement regarding his military service during the Revolutionary War: "That he was a citizen of Bedford County, in the State of Virginia and joined the first Virginia State Regiment at Goochland Court house, about the first of September 1781, commanded by Colonel Charles Dabney – Major [Alexander] Dick, Captain Tab [sic: Augustine Tabb] and Lieutenant [David] Mann, and served for the full term of six months. Our Regiment marched down upon the enemy’s line, before the siege of Little York commenced [on 28 Sep 1781], and joined the United States artillery, and there this affiant acted as Artilleryman, during the siege. From thence marched to Norfolk in Virginia, to level the works thrown up there by Lord Dunmore [in late 1775], and from there was marched to Richmond in Virginia, and was discharged. I received a discharge from Captain Ewel [sic: Ewell] or his Lieutenant, of the first Virginia State Regiment, but have lost the said discharge."

He married Mary unknown about 1787. They had eight children: Evan (1788), Lucretia (1792-1834), Charles Wayne (1799-1873), Evelina (1801), Mary (1802), George (1806-1870), Thomas (1808-1845) and Joseph (1817) (according to FamilySearch.org). Charles, Evelina, Mary, George, and Thomas were probably born in Campbell County, Kentucky, according to the tax lists that establish Obediah's residence there during their estimated birth years.

Old stone home built in 1805-1806 by Amos Rowark; purchased by Obediah Scott about 1813. Near Minnith, Missouri. Picture by family historian Lou Hudson Pellican,1985.

Restored spring house in backyard of Scott house. Origin of Scott's Spring Branch, where water flows in zero-degree weather. Picture taken in January 2004 with lettuce floating on water.

Obediah Scott died on November 3, 1840, in St. Genevieve County, Missouri. It is believed that he is physically buried in the early Scott Family Cemetery near the old stone home. His tombstone was moved to Minnith Cemetery for preservation by DAR.

Resources

Findagrave Database and Images:

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/89600229/obediah-scott

Southern Campaigns American Revolution Pension Statements and Rosters:

https://revwarapps.org/r9310.pdf

Will of William Scott:

https://www.familysearch.org/en/memories/memory/56211822

Campbell County Hist. & Gen. Soc. of Kentucky, 1795-1812 Property Tax Lists:

https://www.usgenwebsites.org/KYCampbell/censusindex.htm

DAR Patriot Record:

https://services.dar.org/Public/DAR_Research/search_adb/?action=full&p_id=A101761

Compiled by Cara Akridge, Ste. Genevieve Chapter, NSDAR