Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Uriah Brock

Uriah was born about 1759 in Western Virginia. He passed away on October 27, 1845.

Uriah was a veteran of the Revolutionary War. He volunteered for service as a youth. It is reported that he was small for his age and had some musical talent, so he became a fifer. He is shown as a 'musician' (a fifer) in the Continental Troops Regiment of Artillery 8 August 1778, serving in the Virginia line in the Pension Records. He served in Company 7 as it stood at Valley Forge in February 1778. He took part in many battles, but some major engagements were the Battles of Monmouth, Guilford Court House, Eutaw Springs and Camden. He enrolled for his Pension on March 3,1826, while he was living in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was placed on the pension roll on October 6, 1828. Uriah is shown in the North America, Family Histories compiled by the Daughters of the American Revolution. After the war, Uriah was granted Revolutionary War Military Bounty Land Warrant on April 20 1831.

Some sources report the first marriage for Uriah was to Mary, widow of William Reavis. Evidence of this marriage is derived from Northampton, North Carolina, probate files and land deeds. William Reavis wrote a will on October 30, 1784, naming Benjamin Lashley, wife Mary Reavis, and Avery Parham, his appointed executors. By February 10, 1786, Benjamin Lashley and Mary, now Mary Brock, are selling William's land. One land transaction was to the heirs of William Harrison. It can be estimated that Uriah and Mary married around the year 1785. His first wife, Mary Brock, had died by July 1792, and there were no children from this marriage.

A Uriah Brock is found in 1786 Northampton County, North Carolina, early census (Lashley's District). The household enumerates four males under 21 and three females. In 1790, a Uriah was listed in the 1790 United States Federal Census for Northampton, North Carolina.

Uriah married Martha Harrison, the widow of William Harrison, on July 23, 1792, at Brunswick County, Virginia. One son was born to the couple, Armstrong Brock, who married Theresa Angle.

On August 31, 1794, Uriah married again to Silvia Huskey at Brunswick County, Virginia. They had six children: Rebecca Brock married to Moses Todd; Elizabeth Brock married Moses Judd; Mary Polly Brock married Benjamin Ogle; Malinda Brock married William Robertson; William Brock married Elizabeth Smith; Lydia Brock married J. Lewis, and Hartwell Brock married first Delila Fowler and second Lavina Waters.

In the 1830 and 1840 U.S. Federal Census, Uriah was living in Scott County, Missouri. However, a year before he died, Uriah moved to Cape Girardeau to the house still standing at 323 Themis Street, now a registered historic place.

Uriah’s grave is located in Old Lorimer Cemetery in Cape Girardeau and is reported to be the only Revolutionary Soldier buried there. His grave was marked by the Nancy Hunter Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Descendants of Uriah Brock still reside in Missouri.

Sources:

Find a Grave, memorial id 22262, for Uriah Brock (1759-1845); https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/22262/uriah-brock

Ancestry.com: Records of the Revolutionary War, Part II Officers and Privates by W. T. R. Saffell digitized version of the Third Edition of 1894 with an Index to Saffell's List of Virginia's Soldiers in the Revolution by J. T. McAllister 1913; https://www.ancestry.com/imageviewer/collections/48422/images/RecordsRevWar-002855-249?ssrc=&backlabel=Return&pId=337859

WikiTree https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Brock-5971#Biography

https://www.capecounty.us/archive-center/revolutionary-war

A history of Missouri: from the earliest explorations and settlements until the admission of the state into the Union

https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/22578

Southeast Missouri Roots & Branches: Uriah Brock: Service from New Jersey to Georgia by Bill Eddleman

https://www.semissourian.com/history/southeast-missouri-roots-branches-uriah-brock-service-from-new-jersey-to-georgia-097fb744

Documents from family member Pamela Brock Friedrich.

Compiled by Pamela Johnson.