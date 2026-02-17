Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Ithamar Hubble

Ithamar Hubble was born in 1762 in Connecticut to Daniel Hubble and Sarah (Gregory) Hubble.

At 17, in 1779, he volunteered and served as a private and a spy in the New York militia. He was mustered into service at Fort Edward in the company commanded by Captain Samuel Harrison in a Regiment under command of Colonel McKinston and General Schusler.

He first marched from Fort Edward to Fort Anne and back again, but at Skenecda on the Mohawk was taken sick with smallpox. He was then sent back to Fort Edward and attached to a company of regular troops of three-year-men, commanded by Captain John Chipman who had command of that Fort, and served the remainder of his term of nine months as a spy.

In 1780, he again volunteered for an eight-month period and was mustered into service in Saratoga, a place called Saratoga Fort, in a company commanded by Captain Gray. He was stationed as General Schusler’s guards. After eight months, he was discharged by Captain Gray. It is reported that he contracted smallpox and was unable to serve until he re-enlisted in 1780. In 1781, he was documented in Captain Gray’s Company and Willett’s Regiment in New York.

Hubble married Demorass (Demeris) Lewis on March 12, 1787, in Franklin, Virginia. After the death of his first wife, he married Catherine Hughes on May 20, 1789, in Franklin, Virginia.

Around 1797, the Hubbles moved to Cape Girardeau County with two brothers and a sister and children, including his son Ebenezer, and settled along a creek known as the Riviere Zenon that later became known as Hubble Creek.

Hubble ran a water mill and sawmill on the site. While the mill is no longer there, the creek still carries that name today, as well as the township. He acquired a large amount of land, including 300 arpens of land as a Spanish land grant, for a six-week period in a campaign mustered into service by Lorimier to quell an Indian uprising at New Madrid shortly before the cession of Louisiana. He served on the first grand jury, court of Common Pleas, and quarter session for Cape Girardeau district, established March 19, 1805.

Hubble’s original settlement was located where the town of Gordonville is today. For Ithamar Hubble's Revolutionary service of 17 months, he received $56.66 cents per annum beginning May 4, 1834.

Two children were born from the first marriage: Ebenezer Hubble (married Rebecca Foote and later Ruth Crump) and Jonathan Hubble. Six children were born from the second marriage: Peter Hubble, Matthew Hubble, Sarah Hubble, Cinderella Hubble, Demaris Hubble (married Moses Crites), and Margaret L. “Peggy” Hubble (married Abraham Crites).

He was a member of Bethel Baptist church. He died in 1840 and is buried in the church cemetery.

For more information on Ithamar Hubble, check out the sources below.

