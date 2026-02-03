© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Charles Friend

By Pamela Johnson
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
Capt. Charles Friend's gravestone, Friend's Hill Cemetery, Oran, Missouri

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Charles Friend was born about 1718 and died in 1814, buried in the Friend’s Hill Cemetery at Oran, Scott County, Missouri. He was married to Nancy Gough.

In 1796 or 1797, Capt. Charles Friend, with his family, came from Monongahela County, Virginia, to Southeast Missouri. They came to Bird’s Point and, soon after, removed to a concession of land (640 acres) near the present site of Benton, obtained from the Spanish government.

He had been a captain in the Revolutionary War and was at this time about 75 years of age. He had a family of 11 children, nine sons and two daughters. Three of the sons, Jonas, John, and Jacob, each received the customary concession of 800 arpens of land, an inducement to settlers at that time.

His sons were: Aaron Friend, Israel Friend, Teene Friend, Charles Friend, Jonas Friend, Jacob Friend, John Friend married Elizabeth Robinson, Alexander Friend, and David Friend. Aaron and Teene returned to Virginia, and two of his sons moved to Arkansas and Texas.

The John Friend family donated significant records to the Special Collections and Archive Repository located in Kent Library at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Friend's Hill Cemetery, Oran, Scott County, Missouri

For more information on Charles Friend, check out the sources below.

**Compiled by Pamela Johnson

Pamela Johnson
In addition to being a member of the John Guild Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Johnson retired as adjunct faculty at SEMO in May of 2022. She taught Forensic Science classes for the Chemistry Department for many years.
