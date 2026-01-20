Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Robert Wicker

Robert Wicker (Whicker) was born about 1738 in Hanover County, Virginia. He moved to North Carolina and, in 1758, he married Hannah Simmons Holley. In 1776, they moved to Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

A family history of the Wicker family states that Robert served as a private in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, Militia in January 1777 under Captain John Blakney, but is currently documented as a patriot giving provisions to the militia.

Pamela Johnson

In 1787, the family moved first to Columbia County, Georgia, for a year, and then to Washington County, Georgia. Part of the family remained in Warthen, Washinton County, Georgia. However, in 1806, Robert, Hannah and several of their children moved to Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Robert and his wife were received into the Bethel Baptist Church in Jackson, Cape Girardeau County Missouri on 12 September 1807. They remained active members during their lifetime. The Wickers had six sons and six daughters: William married Jane Gilmore; Jane married Thomas English; Sarah married (first) Moody White, (second) Ebenezer Snow; Hannah married Dempsey Holland; Rachel married (first) Thomas Deason, (second) Benjamin Tennille; Robert married Mary Roberts; Nancy married John Sheppard; Nathaniel married Keziah Faulk; Julius; John; James (died as infant) and Martha. Daughters Jane, Hannah, and Nancy are all buried in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, and have extensive families still living in Missouri. Robert’s wife, Hannah, died on August 12, 1818, and Robert died on January 2, 1821. Both were buried at Old Bethel Cemetery in Jackson, Missouri.

For more information on Robert Wicker, check out the following sources.

Sources:

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/36768702/robert-hester-wicker

https://www.familysearch.org/en/tree/person/sources/LX9J-KM8

“The New Wicker/Whicker Family” by Richard Fenton Wicker, Jr. Copyright 1997, Published by Gateway Press Inc. Baltimore, MD, 21202

Old Bethel: The First Baptist Church in Missouri https://baptisthistoryhomepage.com/missouri.old.bethel.html