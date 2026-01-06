Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Robert Brevard

Robert Brevard was born in Rowan County, North Carolina, on July 18, 1763, and served in the Carolina Militia in 1780 and 1781.

He participated in the Battle of Ramisour’s Mill, Battle of Cown’s Ford and Battle of Torrence. Robert married Nancy Hackett in 1793 in North Carolina. Census records show that Robert lived in North Carolina in 1820, moved to Missouri by 1830 with a family of three males and two females listed.

The Brevard’s had seven children: Adelia Craig (Brevard) Harris, Robert McKnitt Brevard, Elizabeth S. (Brevard) Bacon, Sarah C. (Brevard) Sloan, Adlai Osborne Brevard. Albert Hamilton Brevard, and Margaret Louis (Brevard) Priestly.

Robert died January 2, 1847, and was buried at the City Cemetery in Jackson, Missouri. This grave was marked by the Guild Chapter NSDAR, which later became the John Guild Chapter NSDAR, and was honored again in November 2024 with the placement of an America 250 marker.

