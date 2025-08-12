Going Public: Early-Stage Bootcamp From the SEMO Small Business Development Center Returns this Fall

In this episode of "Going Public" we speak with Jakob Pallesen, who personally conducts the trainings that will be offered during Southeast Missouri State University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) eight-week Early-Stage Business Bootcamp. This series launches the newest cohort beginning August 26 and runs through October 14 at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.

Early-Stage Business Boot Camp participants will join a peer network of entrepreneurs and small business owners and learn from professional consultants and guest speakers. Participants will also discover the resources necessary to start and grow a business and best practices for business planning.

Participants will learn foundational knowledge and skills about starting and growing a business.

Through funding from the Southern Missouri Innovation Network (Innovate SOMO), the Early-Stage Business Boot Camp is offered throughout the state of Missouri. The mission of Innovate SOMO, developed by Missouri State University’s efactory partnership with Codefi, is to create greater earning potentials and invigorate the statewide economy.

You can email Jakob Pallesen at jpallesen@semo.edu to learn more about the event. For more information and to sign up for the Early Business Bootcamp, visit https://missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/26304.