Going Public: SEMO English Professor Chosen for U. S. State Department's English Language Specialist Program for Second Time

Dietrich

The State Department has a number of different kinds of programs where they have people from the U.S. to teach English to people outside the United States. There's something called a Virtual Educator Program. There's something called English Language Fellows that's for people who are at the beginning of their career, and there are people who are called English Language Specialists, that's what I'm doing, who are thought to have some kind of special training in a particular area, and they are asked to work with projects. So, what happens is the U. S. embassies or consulates around the world will say we want to develop this course or this project, and then they get in touch with the English Language Specialist Program, and they match us up. There's a little bit of an interview, like they're working with a job, and then they select whoever will be the best match.

Woods

I read that the screening process and the selection process is pretty rigorous. Give us an idea of all the things you had to do to be able to get into this program.

Dietrich

I guess the most rigorous part is actually the application. You have to be able to show that you've got formal training and that you've got years of experience working with English in different contexts. They like to see if you've worked outside of the United States and also specifically with particular areas.

So a couple of years ago—well, I say couple years probably about 11 years now—I was part of a program that was a Fulbright program, and I brought people from Iraq to the United States. So, I am certainly not an expert on Iraq, but I had a chance to work with people from the same region as the people of this program, so they gave me a little bit of experience, a little bit in knowledge about the topics they might be interested in and the lay of the land.

Woods

And is this, once again, where you're going to be working with folks in the Kurdistan region of Iraq? Is it the same group as last time?

Dietrich

It is, and so, it's essentially the same group. I think they'll—I hope there will be a good number of people. I don't have the final class list yet, but I hope there will be a number of people who were with us last year at this time. Then the idea is that they're going to tell their friends and colleagues, and kind of put more people who might be interested in being part of the course.

Woods

So, just generally give us an idea and talk about the impact for someone in their life for learning a new language. What does it mean to them?

Dietrich

It's huge. So, I'll talk about the people who are in the course. Most of them work with nonprofits, international nonprofits, on different projects, so English is the language that they use every day even though they're in Kurdistan Iraq. They're writing all of their reports in English, their communicating with their supervisors, they're asking for budgets and those kinds of things in English, so the stronger their English is, the more opportunities they have to move forward in their professions. Also, one of the people who are involved are actually a couple of academics, and almost everything that people in universities use right now is in English these days all over the world. So, that's another reason that people might want to strengthen their English.

Woods

What do you enjoy most about this program? What do you get out of it personally and professionally?

Dietrich

A couple things. The work that I do mostly at SEMO, which I love, is training teachers. But it's been a while since I've taught English language learners directly myself, so it gives you a really good chance to kind of put my money where my mouth is and see if I still know how to do it. It's just a challenge to work with new people. Teaching synchronously—you know we're all online on Zoom at the same time—is kind of a, you know, balancing act so that's really interesting. Mostly the people that I'm working with are so talented and so fascinating, they teach me things every class, so it's really fun for me.

Woods

Doing the program, what is something that is surprised you? As you've been doing...this will be your second time now, what is something that you weren't expecting?

Dietrich

Well, something that seems kind of silly I guess, but it's something that a lot of people have faced...but because we are doing it at a time when it's about 9:00 P.M. for my students. Most of them don't turn their cameras on. That is a little bit challenging sometimes, so I needed to learn how to really build community, build connection even if we can't see each other face-to-face. And I guess that's one of the things that surprises me. Also, just I've learned a little bit about the areas where they work and the fact that these people I'm working with that didn't know each other so it's been kind of fun to watch them get to know each other in this setting. It's been interesting.

Woods

OK, well that's all of my questions. Is there anything else you want to add about the program that you think might be of interest?

Dietrich

No, I just want to thank you again for your interest and for you constantly supporting things that are going on at SEMO. I just wanted to mention I think the last time we talked we talked about this program but also the Masters in TESOL at SEMO, which is for people from all over the world, but it's also for people who are in the Southeast Missouri area. There's lots of students who need good teachers, so if people are interested in studying and learning more about teaching English to speakers of other languages, I hope they'll be in touch.

Woods

Sounds great. It's always good to talk to you, and thanks so much for visiting with us today.