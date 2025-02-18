Going Public: Amazon's New Last Mile Delivery Station in Scott City, MO

On this episode of Going Public, Dan Woods speaks with Shad Burner (SEMO REDI) and Dustin Whitworth (City Manager of Scott City) about the new Amazon last mile delivery station in Scott City that was announced on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Woods:

This is KRCU’s Going Public. I'm Dan Woods. Amazon will soon be delivering 70 jobs to Scott City in Southeast Missouri, at the SEMO Industrial Park with the construction of a Last Mile Delivery Station. I'm joined by Shad Burner, CEO of SEMO REDI, and Dustin Whitworth, City Manager of Scott City, to discuss the news. Gentlemen, welcome to the program.

Burner:

Good to be here. Dan.

Whitworth:

Thank you.

Woods:

All right. So, Shad first, if you would give us some background, I guess, on this SEMO Industrial Park to start us.

Burner:

Yeah, absolutely. This is really the vision of Gregg Erb and his sister Carrie Roider. They own the land, and they had established this vision a long time ago. They purchased 380 acres there and worked with a lot of people along the way. So, the city of Scott City has been highly involved in ensuring that this ground is ready and available and can attract folks. SEMO REDI worked with Gregg and with the city, back a few years ago, to apply for an industrial sites grant with the Department of Economic Development. So, they got two and a half million dollars to start investing in building the infrastructure at this site—the roads, the wastewater, all the infrastructure that's needed to attract businesses to that site. So, this has been a long time coming. And so, what we're really excited about is this is the first win on this site. So, we have 380 acres that we're going to continue to build out, but this Amazon project really gets the ball rolling to show everyone in the region what's possible here at this site.

Woods:

What’s strategic about this particular location?

Burner:

Yeah, I think that…you know, the location is right along Interstate 55. It's right across from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and it's just down the road from the port. So, there's just a ton of infrastructure and logistics and transportation access here that really makes it a perfect site for Amazon. And I think it makes it a perfect site for several other manufacturers or distribution centers that could go there in the future.

Woods:

So, Dustin, what does this mean for the region? This is exciting news for Scott City, for sure.

Whitworth:

Well, I should say it's our first win for this development we've been working on, you know. So, about a year ago, our city council and mayor sat down with Gregg Erb and them talking about development of this. The city went to bat and gave some tax abatements and things of that nature, tried to make this piece of property look appealing to businesses that might come in. So, as Shad has said, it's been a work in progress, a work in process for us as we move forward. Our town's excited about it, you know. It’s starting to see our work come to fruition through the whole process. And you know, we're looking forward to the next big project after this one here, as we speak on behalf of Amazon today.

Woods:

Economic development…it takes time, right, Shad? So, this is one of those things where there had to be a lot of work leading up to this announcement about Amazon.

Burner:

Yeah, absolutely. And you know, when I talk about economic development and how you do it…really, what you do to win is you build the infrastructure, you create the inventory. And that's what Scott City has done. And you know, we need to give a lot of credit to Dustin with the city, who has been a lead on this project. Also, Lorimont Properties in town represented both sides of this deal, you know. And so, they helped put this deal together, and worked it for many years, probably even before any of us were involved. Lorimont was involved in this project…in attracting Amazon to the region. And so, it is a long time and a lot of partners to get projects like this across the finish line.

Woods:

So, what will this do, Dustin, for other potential folks that are looking to, you know, open a new place? I mean this, to me, is like…you got a win. Other companies are going to notice this, right?

Whitworth:

Yes. So, what it'll do, I think, is it'll let people know that it’s available. You know, for quite some time now, people have driven up down the interstate or the outer road and seen that road that leads to nowhere. And so, we have that road there. We've seen a lot of pipe, and we've seen a lot of things setting on that road, but we've yet to see anything going on. And so that question has been, why are we doing this. To see this construction site go up and building will, I think, show our residents that Scott City is growing with the industrial park, but also makes it look more attractive that the 380 acres is now developable, and it's not just something setting as dormant ground, farm ground anymore.

Woods:

What really pulled Amazon in? Was it all the different ways of getting things moved in and out? What really appealed to them?

Burner:

Yeah, I suspect, you know…Amazon's a…they’re a distribution company. And so, when you're thinking about Last Mile Delivery, there's probably a couple factors that really gets them here. One is the demographics and the need for their services in the region. I mean, that, of course, is a driving factor, right? Then you have to think about where, where does that happen? And I think the nature of the business park being right by the interstate with quick access up north and south really was a selling point in this project. And hopefully, and at SEMO REDI, we're thinking a lot about how do we tell this story and keep the word out to sell to that next business that wants to make a home in the Midwest. And we want them to make it right here.

Woods:

You've talked about before…the last time you were on the program…about how to bring these employers here, we need to have a workforce to fill the jobs and fill the positions that these companies need. How are we…this is another piece of that. Are we working toward that? I mean, it's one of the things we have to have if we're going to bring them here, right?

Burner:

Yeah, absolutely. I mean, at SEMO REDI, we think and are working every day to try to find ways to improve the workforce in the pipeline of workers. The Amazon project, I suspect will have pretty good access to workers, because it's Amazon. So, when they start advertising, I suspect there will be real opportunities out there. We will be working with them aggressively in any way that we can to help ensure that we're getting that pipeline of workers to them. So, we look forward to those continued conversations throughout, but this is just one piece of how we are developing the workforce in Southeast Missouri. So, a lot of continued efforts in that space. We've recently completed a workforce technical training inventory at SEMO REDI that we will start to work with the University on, work with our community colleges, our Career and Technology Center. So, there's, there's a lot of different pieces that we're slowly piecing together to try to improve that workforce pipeline.

Woods:

So, it's the first win, Dustin. What have you learned, you personally, through this whole process?

Whitworth:

Well, to be honest with you, a lot. I’m a hometown boy of Scott City. So, this one…when this process started…It's been going on for about six months with…just the six months with just the Amazon project. I felt like I was in a way over my head in the beginning of this process. And I think that's where SEMO REDI and Shad came in as part of that…but leaning on people that are there to help me help, our city as we grow. We're not just some little, small community, but we have a networking of people that we can reach out to help us in areas where we feel like we need help. I think SEMO REDI has been great in that, as I'm part of that organization, as well.

Woods:

And do you feel like you've learned a lot, so that when the next opportunity comes along, you've got something under your belt now to say, I kind of know a little bit now what direction we need to head in?

Whitworth:

I do. One hundred percent. I feel a whole lot more prepared. I feel like I have the network and resources that I need to reach out to who I need to reach out to. And this process has not been hard at all…it's just been finding the answers to the questions that I didn't have, as we all learn in life. So, with Amazon, it's been about six months in the process. As Shad has said, Gregg Erb and I worked closely together with the company, with Amazon. It's just…it's been a rewarding piece to work through the whole process from beginning to now seeing the ground…they've been on the ground about two weeks now, working out there on the site. And, you know, it's…Dan, I can't tell you how happy we are at Scott City to see this happen. It's just a…it's huge for our community.

Woods:

I bet. And when is the tentative opening…later…

Whitworth:

They're saying in 2025…is what they're saying.

Woods:

So. sometime later this year.

Whitworth:

That's right.

Woods:

Talk a minute, Shad, just about partnerships. I mean, this is a perfect example of working together, making big things happen, right?

Burner:

Yeah, I’m so glad you asked that. I was going to cut in if you didn't because this, to me, is truly the model of how we have to push forward as a region in economic development. The city, SEMO REDI have worked together pretty seamlessly, and in parts where…many parts where the city carried water that that I would have loved to have been carrying but wasn't in the role yet. And so, I think as we move forward, this is a real strong model for how we can do economic development in Scott City, in Cape, in Jackson, throughout our region, to improve the economic outlook of Southeast Missouri into the future. And so, I'm really excited to be a part of it.

Woods:

This should energize other cities in our region, right? I mean, you would think that you're going to see this and think, wow, we can do this.

Burner:

Oh, yeah, absolutely,

Whitworth:

That's correct, yeah. And I don't care how small, how big, there's resources out there. If you need help, just reach out for it, because it's there. It literally is there.

Woods:

One very important question as we wrap up here…will having this center here help us get Amazon packages faster? Do we know?

Whitworth:

Yeah. This is…it's called the Last Mile Facility, and the reason that they're Southeast Missouri…it’s the place where they're kind of landing…is to help get packages to rural areas a little quicker. So, I do feel that we will see packages delivered a little quicker maybe in our in our area.

Burner:

And, you know, with 70 jobs coming in, I mean… I suspect we'll see some alleviation of challenges in the delivery industry, in this market in general. That's been an issue that we've talked a lot about, and so, I think this will be a good way to see that move forward. It’ll be better for all of us.

Woods:

All right, anything I didn't ask that you all want to talk about?

Whitworth:

I do want to say one thing, and I think we've missed this point. You know, people talk about the 380 acres and what's there. We've talked about the airport. We've talked about the interstate. We've talked about the river being at the port, but we also have access to rail. We have the BNSF at the port, and we also have the UP with the track they have out there. Give kudos to Cary [Harbison] at the port, because they've made that happen. And so, we have all of the possible transportation, with air, with water, with rail, and with, obviously, interstates. It’s all right here at our doorstep, which I think makes this 380 acres look so appealing.

Woods:

And there’s still plenty of room out there at the park, right? We've got a lot of room for expansion. It’s just the beginning.

Burner:

Tons of room. And I'm taking Dustin with me anytime I talk about it.

Woods:

Excellent. Well, Shad Burner, Dustin Whitworth, I appreciate your time. Thanks for being here today.

Whitworth:

Yes, sir, thank you.

Burner:

Thanks.