Going Public: Community Fellowship Memorial and Gun Violence Task Force in Cape Girardeau

On this episode of 'Going Public,' we speak with Leslie Washington, who shares information about the upcoming Community Fellowship Memorial Balloon Release at Capaha Park Sept. 21, 2024 at 3 p.m.

The event will honor those lost to various forms of trauma or violence.

Washington also discusses the progress of the Cape Girardeau Gun Violence Task Force at recent meetings.

The City of Cape Girardeau Gun Violence Task Force is a citizen advisory committee of agency partners and community members examining the city government's role in gun violence prevention.

At their first planning session July 23, 2024 they approved a tentative schedule of presentations and meetings to result in recommendations to City Council in December 2024.

Presentations may include agencies and issues outside of the scope of local government. The committee will use what they learn to identify recommended city goals regarding policy and programs but also consider advocacy and awareness suggestions.

Meetings are tentatively scheduled for first and third Thursdays at 7 a.m. at City Hall, but are anticipated to change based on the needs of the committee and its guests.

The meeting on Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. at Cape Girardeau City Hall features guest speaker Chief Juvenile Officer Kevin Gruenwald.