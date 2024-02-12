Going Public: SEMO's Department of Interior Design Receives Accreditation

Woods:

This is KRCU’s Going Public. I'm Dan Woods. Southeast Missouri State University's Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design has received another six-year accreditation from the Council for Interior Design accreditation. Southeast’s Interior Design program first earned accreditation in 2017.

I spoke with Dr. Michelle Brune. She's professor and Interior Design program coordinator at Southeast. We spoke on the television program Focus on Southeast. So, first, if you would tell us a little bit about yourself.

Brune:

Like you said, I'm the Program Coordinator for Interior Design. I'm a professor, also, at Southeast, and I have been at Southeast for 26 and a half years. I've been teaching for 20, so this is my 20th year teaching. Previously, I was a project manager and a building maintenance manager with Facilities Management. And prior to that, I actually worked in University Advancement.

Woods:

You’ve done a lot of things.

Brune:

Yeah, so I have.

Woods:

Well cool. So, tell us about the Interior Design program here at the University.

Brune:

So, we have, like you said, a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Interior Design here at the University. And the program is…consists of many classes, everything from history to drafting to upper level studios and lower level studios. We have about 68 students. Our program is growing, but it's definitely a mix of creative skills and technical skills that students have to learn.

Woods:

So, when you tell people that you teach Interior Design, what do they…what do you think pops in their mind when you tell them that about what you do?

Brune:

Okay, so, almost immediately people think of residential design because there are many shows like HGTV and many design shows on television. So, most people think of Interior Design from a residential standpoint…which yes, that is part of what we do. But the part that people maybe are not aware of is that we actually design public spaces…so, everything from a restaurant to a movie theater, to a hospital or doctor's office, basically any interior space. We spend about 90% of our lives indoors. You know, those spaces are touched by an interior designer.

Woods:

And down to very minute details. Talk about some of the things that you would look at and you would adjust in the space…about this should be here, this should move here. Talk about something like that.

Brune:

Yes, you know, we're always looking at…of course, when we think of Interior Design, we want the space to be aesthetically pleasing, but it also needs to be functional. So as designers, we would want to know what is going on in that space. So, if it is a physician's office, you know, there would be different functional characteristics and things happening…so, understanding who works there and what things are needed. So, that might be down to the details of, you know, making sure that fabrics are bleach cleanable, if it's say in a healthcare environment. And also with commercial environments, we have to make sure that finishes are fire resistant and things like that. Also, learning about building codes…and there's just a lot more that goes into it than just the aesthetics, which is what the general public sees…which is great, but there's a lot of behind the scenes.

Woods:

You had told me before we before we talked here, just on the phone…where the return air vent is…maybe where the fire hydrants hang in the room. That's all the sort of things you would look at.

Brune:

Yes, absolutely. Because of what we do, everything has to coordinate together. So, we have to make sure…you know, if we are going to install a projector in the ceiling, that we have electrical for that projector in the ceiling. And then, that it doesn't, you know, get in the way of an HVAC return vent or a light fixture or sprinkler system or something like that. If we're going to hang something on the wall, you know, quite often there are fire alarms and fire strobes and things like that, that we need to make sure that everything that we do coordinates with all of those things.

Woods:

I guess this would be working really closely with architects when the building is being designed, right?

Brune:

Absolutely. So, many of our students work in architectural firms and engineering firms. A lot of times those professions are maybe within the same company. So, interior designers would work very closely with all of those professions to make sure that everything coordinates… They have their job to do, and we have our job to do, and we just have to make sure that all of that coordinates.

Woods:

So, let's talk about the accreditation. That was a recent thing that was talked about. Talk about what that means.

Brune:

Okay, so the accreditation is very important to our students and our program. We initially received accreditation in 2017, and then we just received a re-accreditation. And so, what happens is every six years, the site visitors from the organization actually come on campus and review student work. Talk to us. We have to write a self-study, make sure that we are still meeting the academic standards that the accreditation has established. One of the things that we always tell our students is, you know, employers really want graduates from accredited programs because they know that the students have the knowledge that they need to enter the industry.

Woods:

Yeah, and that accreditation is very important. You told me there's a lot of paperwork involved, and midway through, you do a three-year evaluation, and it’s very detailed.

Brune:

Yes, it's very detailed, and yes…so what happens…there's a three-year report, typically, just improving on some weaknesses that you might have through the process. So, it's a continuous improvement program, you know. You know, we get accredited, and then we work on things that we need to work on, write our report, and then get ready for the next one.

Woods:

Talk a little bit about eco-friendly designs, sustainability, and how that figures into the work that you do.

Brune:

So, absolutely we look at sustainability. We look at environmentally friendly products. One of the things that we do is try to have students select products that are going to last a long time. You know, not products that last two years and then we throw them away, because there's a lot of construction waste that happens. So, we want to make sure that, you know, students select things that are durable, also have recycled content. And then there are programs such as LEED. LEED is one of the programs that you can actually have your building kind of environmentally friendly certified. So, there are there are definitely things that we do to make sure that we're meeting those sustainability goals.

Woods:

Talk about…I guess designing a space. You know each space is going to have its different needs. So, you know a kitchen space versus healthcare office or whatever. Talk about paint colors. Sometimes just knowing the space is going to be used for X, may mean bright colors or muted colors. Talk about how that factors in.

Brune:

Absolutely. So, students will do research when they are designing any project. They will have to do research, and part of that is understanding the psychological aspects of color and how it impacts people. Like I said, we spend 90% of our time indoors. So, we want those spaces to be comforting and healing and not necessarily introducing a color that is not appropriate for the space. So, for example, blue is a calming color, you know. And that will calm people, and we know that for research. Now, if it's a children's space and we want them to be excited and happy, maybe we would use primary colors where those might be more exciting and invigorating for the space. So, it's definitely not just we like blue, so we're going to paint the wall blue. Yes, sometimes, yes, that is the case. But, as a designer, we have to kind of have a justification for why we do what we do. So, there's a lot of research that goes into it. We don't just say I like this, I like that, that looks good. There's usually some…definitely some behind the scenes stuff that goes on.

Woods:

Is it challenging keeping up with the new…I’m sure there are new studies and new things coming up all the time? Is there a lot to keep up with in that area?

Brune:

Absolutely. There are always new products. There are new research studies. It is it is constantly evolving. And so, that's something that as a faculty member…and, you know, students, of course…you know, we have to try to stay up to date on what the new products are because they're coming out constantly. And sometimes, we might want to use a product that is discontinued, and maybe it was only on the market for six months and it's discontinued…so that is…it is a constant thing where you have to keep up with what is actually current.

Woods:

So, whenever you're out and about, and go into a space just on your leisure time, do you walk into the space and go oh, that probably shouldn't be there... I mean.

Brune:

Absolutely, I cannot help myself. I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing, but I'm constantly analyzing every environment that I go into. And, actually, I took students on a tour yesterday, and we did just that. We walked through the River Campus and just observed and looked at everything around us. I want them to do that kind of thing. I always laugh because they're going to notice the fire strobes and the HVAC returns and where something might not look like it's supposed to be, but that is that is what they are learning to do, and I think it's an important skill for them to have…to be able to go into a space and analyze it.

Woods:

What's the most challenging part of your work?

Brune:

I think there's just so much to learn and so much to keep up with, but it's also just very exciting and it’s ever-changing. We're always looking at different spaces. I think, as a designer, the fun thing for me was always to, you know…I would work on a project and then that one would be completed, and then I would work on another project that might be a little different. And so, I think it's just always changing, and I think that's what keeps the field kind of exciting, because you you're not always designing the same thing all the time. And many architectural and interior design firms, you know, they might work on residences, and then they might also work on K-12 schools. It changes all the time. And so, I think that's what keeps it an exciting field. There are many jobs right now in the field, so it's definitely something that would be great to go into.

Woods:

Michelle, thanks very much for spending time with us today.

Brune:

Thank you for having me.