Going Public: Domestic Violence Support and Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil at SEMO

During our interview, Leslie Washington recapped the recent 'VintageNOW' Fashion Show fundraising event held Sat. Oct. 21, 2023, and talked about the various services offered at the local Safe House of Southeast Missouri for those experiencing domestic abuse and violence.

She also discussed the upcoming Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil at Southeast Missouri State University, which will be held outside of Kent Library Wed. Oct. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Iota Chi, RedHawks Rising Against Sexual Assault, and the Office of Equity Initiatives.

https://semo.presence.io/event/domestic-violence-awareness-month-candlelight-vigil

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil Event Post

Participants will light candles in support of survivors of domestic violence, and aims to 'show the strength of the community, change the narrative, and end domestic violence'.

The support hotline for those experiencing domestic abuse or violence may call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. If an emergency, always call 911.

