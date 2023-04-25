© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Going Public..png
Going Public

Going Public: How a Lunch of Two Friends Turned into a Book of Poetry

By Dan Woods
Published April 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT
Bob and Brooke.jpg
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
Dr. Robert Hamblin, Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs and Dan Woods on the set of "Focus on Southeast."

April is National Poetry Month and it seems like the perfect time to share the story of how a lunch meeting of two local poets turned into a book where each poet’s voice addresses a single or related topic.

The book of dialogue poems is called “Friend to Friend.” The friends are Dr. Robert Hamblin, emeritus professor of English and Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs -- assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education at Southeast.

Dan Woods sat down with them on the television program, “Focus on Southeast.”

Going Public National Poetry MonthPoetry
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
