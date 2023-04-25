Going Public: How a Lunch of Two Friends Turned into a Book of Poetry

April is National Poetry Month and it seems like the perfect time to share the story of how a lunch meeting of two local poets turned into a book where each poet’s voice addresses a single or related topic.

The book of dialogue poems is called “Friend to Friend.” The friends are Dr. Robert Hamblin, emeritus professor of English and Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs -- assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education at Southeast.

Dan Woods sat down with them on the television program, “Focus on Southeast.”