Going Public

Going Public: 16th Annual Polar Plunge Set for February 4

By Dan Woods
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST
Special Olympics Missouri will host their annual Polar Plunge fundraising event on February 4.

This “unbearable” event is a unique opportunity to show your bravery as you plunge into frigid winter waters. Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Missouri which works to provide year-round sports and training opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The 2023 Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge will take place from 2 p.m. on February 4 at Cape County Park North.

KRCU spoke with Plunge Director Penny Williams to learn more.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
