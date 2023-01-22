Going Public: National Gun Violence Survivors Week 2023

On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Leslie Washington with 'Moms Demand Action', about the upcoming 5th Annual 'National Gun Violence Survivors Week', from Feb. 1st—7th, 2023.

She speaks about her personal experience with domestic gun violence, the Cape Girardeau City Council's National Gun Violence Survivors Week' Proclamation, recent statewide and national gun safety legislation, and gun safety in the home.

According to everytownresearch.org, Missouri ranks #38 in gun law strength. In the 2023 State of the State Address on Jan. 18th, Gov. Mike Parson mentioned the shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. He pledged $50 million for school safety to make physical security investments on their campuses, develop safety plans, establish school resource officer programs, and increase active threat trainings, but did not mention any gun legislation.

From January through June 2021, showmecrime.mo.gov, reported that in 54.7 percent of sexual assault cases, a weapon was used against the victim. Missouri Public Safety Data from 2020 showed that 62 percent of domestic violence murders involved the use of firearms. 31 percent of the victims were the current girlfriend or boyfriend of the offender.

https://showmecrime.mo.gov/CrimeReporting/CrimeStatistics.html / Missouri State Highway Patrol Criminal Justice Information Services

Neighboring state Illinois is ranked at #7. On Jan. 10th, 2023, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that banned the sale and manufacture of semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. That law is currently being challenged in court by the Illinois State Rifle Association.

