Going Public: SEMO Athletic Director Provides Update on Houck Multiuse Complex

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors gave approval to proceed with awarding a contract to Faber-McGee Commercial Construction for the construction of the first phase of the Houck Multiuse Complex on August 23, 2022.

The nearly $16 million contract includes the construction and replacement of the south sideline and grandstand of Houck Field as well as new seating, turf replacement and more.

KRCU sat down with SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke on November 29, 2022 to get an update on the project. He said that things are going well so far with an expected completion date of August 2023.