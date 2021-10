Weekday evenings from 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

The Beethoven Network is the all-classical 12-hour service produced at WFMT's state-of-the-art broadcast studios. Program Director and host, Peter Van De Graaff, programs the service conservatively, while focusing on the standards of the repertoire, he doesn't hesitate to go beyond that and draws from the rich and varied music that comprises all of what we call "classical music."

