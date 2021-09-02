All Songs Considered
Fridays at 8:00PM
Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton spin new music from emerging bands and musical icons.
Judges for NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest watched thousands of videos, and here on Weekend Edition we're highlighting some of the standouts — this week: C.J. Johnson from Oh He Dead.
WBGO's Nate Chinen was joined by saxophonist Branford Marsalis and harpist Brandee Younger in a live conversation about this recently unearthed live recording.
Each year, the Tiny Desk Contest attracts thousands of impressive unsigned artists from across the country — including Z The Author, who sent in a song inspired by 2020's Black Lives Matter protests.
Every year, the Tiny Desk Contest attracts thousands of unsigned musicians from across the country. Yosmel Montejo impressed the judges with "La Caliente," a song that reflects on life in Cuba.
John Prine's self-titled album came out 50 years ago. Bonnie Raitt, Jim Rooney, Fiona Prine and Jody Whelan guest in an online listening party with host Ann Powers.
After thousands of entries, the Tiny Desk Contest judges have landed on this year's winner.
Picking one winner from thousands of amazing entries wasn't easy. But one singer-songwriter rose to the top, with a song about rooting yourself in nature that stopped our judges in their tracks.
Floating is a state of mind. Let KQED's playlist of house, jazz and indie-pop songs serve as a meditation break.
Summer's never over if you have roséwave in your heart. Join us Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. ET for an online listening party spun by DJ Cuzzin B, featuring a megamix of roséwave faves for an hour.
The Jazz Night in America team highlights a selection of the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest entries that caught their ears and display the expanse of what jazz has to offer.