Wednesday, May 13 // Work Ready System Recovery Webinar @ MU Extension

As part of their Workforce Rally webinar series, the University of Missouri Extension will host “Work Ready System Recovery for COVID-Resilient Workforce Ecosystems” on May 13.

Regional workforce ecosystems must retool for the future following the pandemic. In this Zoom workshop, ACT Workforce Solutions and Work Ready Communities will help participants navigate challenging times and prepare for inevitable impacts on communities. Hear from WRC champions around the nation on efforts they’ve implemented to help move the dial in overcoming these challenges.

This webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 13 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. over Zoom. This workshop is offered at no cost, but registration is required.

To register, visit: https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/workforce-rally-mu-extension-webinar-series-zoom-session

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/226954088537014/