Wednesday, May 13 // “Navigating A New Reality Together” Webinar @ Missouri Main Street Connection

Missouri Main Street Connection will continue their “Mornings On Main” webinar series this Wednesday with “Navigating A New Reality Together.”

Presented by Jay Schlinsog of Reopen Main Street, this webinar will take a look ahead at “new reality” possibilities and work to compile potential reopening strategies, ideas, hints and tips for businesses, business districts, and organizations as we enter the COVID-19 recovery phase.

The “Navigating A New Reality Together” webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 13 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7101703129539425038

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/243283780093119/