Tell Us: What Will Your New 'Normal' Look Like?

After weeks of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders, many states are looking at loosening restrictions and allowing some businesses, beaches and other places to reopen.

If your state reopens, are you planning to resume your old routine? Will you go back to work, socialize with friends, eat at a restaurant, or allow your child to get together with other kids? How will you decide?

Please fill out the form below or at this link here. Our reporters may contact you for a story featured on NPR.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

