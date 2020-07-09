Kevin Kwan is the author of the wildly successful Crazy Rich Asians series. His latest book, Sex and Vanity, leaves the glamour of Singapore behind and focuses on a new summer romance on the Italian island of Capri.

And following the success of the “Crazy Rich Asians” 2018 film adaptation, Kwan has spoken out about the importance of Asian representation on screen.

As he told Moira Macdonald for The Seattle Times:



They still feel like it’s a huge risk. The other problem is, there are so few gatekeepers who are Asian, or who come from diverse backgrounds, that can really help lobby for these projects that really showcase something different. It’s far safer to keep doing the same franchise movie over and over than to greenlight something completely original with new story lines and characters and actors who are not household names.



We ask Kwan about his latest book and the importance of Asian representation in literature and in Hollywood.

