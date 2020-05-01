Saturday, May 2 // First Annual "Kenturtle" Derby @ St. Louis Aquarium

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will host their first annual Kenturtle Derby via Facebook Live on May 2.

It’s their “first run for the romaine” as the aquarium’s three box turtles - Lorna, Tilly, and Tori - compete to end up in the Winner’s Circle. Viewers can root for their favorite racer through voting opportunities, printable flags, and turtle/racer stats on Facebook.

The Kenturtle Derby will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 on the St. Louis Aquarium’s Facebook Page.

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/566596077605874/