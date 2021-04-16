The News Roundup — International

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin and voiced concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in the occupied Crimean peninsula and on Ukraine’s borders. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that the U.S. plans to sanction Russia over the recent SolarWinds hack and election interference.

John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, is now the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China, ostensibly to discuss the issue of climate change. Kerry’s meetings come just ahead of the White House climate summit beginning on April 22.

Despite official reports confirming its benefits, Denmark has become the first European country to cease using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine completely over rare side effects causing blood clots in some vaccinated patients.

We cover the biggest stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

Axios’ Niala Boodhoo hosts this edition of the Roundup.



