The U.S economy continues to struggle during the pandemic as 3.8 million more Americans filed for unemployment. This brings the count to more than 30 million jobless in just over six weeks, according to the Labor Department.

Meanwhile, the U.S. gross domestic product fell by 4.8%, the worst economic decline since the recession in 2008. But experts fear the worst has yet to come. It’s prompted the Federal Reserve to take further measures to protect the economy and urge Congress to provide more spending.

Across the country, at least 31 states will begin to re-open in some effect in the next few days. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed re-starting schools and some businesses in July, but beaches and parks would remain closed. And in South Dakota, the governor is rolling out a “back to normal” plan and a push to re-open a meat packing plant.

We’ll take your questions about the week’s top national headlines on the News Roundup.

