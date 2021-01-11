Missouri Governor, Other Elected Officials, Sworn Into Office Monday

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has been sworn in to a full term in office.

During the Bicentennial Inauguration Monday morning in Jefferson City, Parson said he will continue "to work hard each day for all Missourians."

Parson said he is "humbled and honored" by the trust his supporters have placed in him to lead the state.

Inauguration guests were required to undergo a health and security screening before entering. Parson's office said before the event that masks were available and encouraged, the event would be social distanced and hand sanitizer would be available.

Approximately 2,000 guests were expected to attend.

Lieutenant governor, Mike Kehoe, state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, secretary of state, John Ashcroft and attorney general Eric Schmidt were also sworn in Monday.

