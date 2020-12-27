Let's Talk Business: Top Predictions for 2021

As 2020 comes to a close, it is time to pull out those crystal balls and look at some top predictions for the business world in 2021.

Near the end of each year, I do research to determine what experts believe will be the top trends in business for the coming year. It is interesting how most agree with several leading concepts. Let’s take a look at a few.



Convenience is absolutely critical. Regardless of business category, the customer now demands it. Coming out of the experiences of 2020, all businesses must provide an easy way to conduct all transactions.



Another reality that continues to get stronger is the customer base just keeps getting smarter. Many times they know as much about a product or service as the person they are interacting with. So a positive customer service experience is critical.



Closely related to these two is the need for businesses to effectively automate the business experience. Less paper, more video, and more experiential interactions are key.



It certainly appears virtual meetings and working remotely will stay with us for 2021 and, to some degree, beyond. Many companies were already headed down those roads but 2020 accelerated the process.Cyber security will again be a top concern. Government organizations and businesses of all sizes need to invest in cyber security infrastructure.



And locally, the Cape/Jackson MSA is poised to take advantage of the relocation of workers and businesses to less populated, high quality of life locations.