Let's Talk Business: Phase One of Show Me Strong Recovery Plan

Welcome to day one of Phase One of the Governor’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.

Governor Parson announced guidelines to begin to reopen our economy. He consistently uses an analogy that Phase One is designed to be a dial, not a switch. We must ease back in to work and do it safely for both employees and customers.

Let’s review the highlights of this plan, Phase One, as they apply to the business community. They include the necessity to continue social distancing of at least six feet, continue work from home when possible, protection of your employees and customers with sanitation, protective equipment and wellness checks.

For retail establishments under 10,000 sq. ft., you have a customer limit of 25% of building code occupancy and for those with more than 10,000 sq. ft., you have a customer limit of 10% of building code occupancy.

For restaurants and bars, social distancing is a must as all tables must be at least six feet apart and be no larger than a 10 top. High touch interactions, like servers, are strongly encouraged to wear masks.It is important to remember, the virus is still with us and we must take every precaution possible for the safety of our employees and our customers.

Finally, we are working on acquiring appropriate masks which we hope to be able to make available in limited quantities to members who have taken the pledge to Reclaim Our Region.