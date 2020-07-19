Let's Talk Business: Missouri Unemployment Rate Fell in June

By 12 minutes ago
  • Better Business Bureau

Audio Pending...

There were several pieces of good news this week at a time when we can really use them.

The unemployment rate for the state of Missouri fell to 7.9% for June. That compares to a national rate of 11.1%. While the county numbers haven’t been released yet, I believe the Cape County and Scott County numbers will both reflect a similar declining pattern. While this is good news, challenges continue everywhere related to the virus.

So, the Missouri Department of Economic Development announced several new initiatives including a Small Business Grant Program with $30 Million dollars available for businesses with less than 50 employees designed to help with costs of interruption caused by required closures and COVID-19 expenses. Our www.reclaimourregion.com website has a link to the application and information.

Ameren Missouri announced a new COVID-19 relief fund to help small businesses with energy costs. They have set aside $500,000 for Missouri customers who meet eligibility requirements.

But wait, there’s more. Cape Girardeau County announced a reimbursement program using CARES Act funding. Applications will be available through the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET and Cape County businesses can apply to be reimbursed for non-budgeted expenses directly related to COVID-19 actions. Receipts will be required. Look for the roll out of that program and application this week.

I encourage businesses and employees to take advantage of available programs, do what it takes to stay safe, and keep our local economy going.

Tags: 
Let's Talk Business

Related Content

Let's Talk Business: Cape County Issues Face Covering Order

By Jul 13, 2020

Cape Girardeau County has joined many others in Missouri, the U.S., and the world in issuing a face covering order.

On Friday, July 10, the Cape Girardeau County Health Department issued the guidelines in an attempt to reduce the number of cases, ease hospitalizations, and keep businesses open. Opinions on face coverings certainly vary but our local health professionals have determined this is a good step to take right now. The order took effect this morning at 12:01 a.m. and has no termination date at this time.

Let's Talk Business: COVID-19 Brings Challenges for Business Community and General Public

By Jul 5, 2020
Elvert Barnes/Flickr, License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode

As Missouri continues the Governor’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, challenges emerge for the business community and the general public.

This is a difficult time for local businesses. People are so divided on the virus, the spread, the threats, the perceptions, and what our personal responsibilities should be today and moving forward. This has become a very political issue and opinions are getting more deeply entrenched every day.