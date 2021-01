Broadcast your love across southeast Missouri! To celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021, KRCU is offering listeners the unique opportunity of sending a message in the form of a day sponsorship in honor of their loved ones the week leading up to Feb. 14. For $60, you can air a personalized, 15-second “radiogram” three (3) times on the date of your choice between Monday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 14.