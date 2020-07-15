Jonathan Wilson Goes Back To His Roots For 'Dixie Blur'

Even if you're not familiar with Jonathan Wilson's music, you may have heard his work before. He's an established producer who's partly credited with revitalizing the Laurel Canyon music scene over the last couple of decades thanks to his work with artists like Dawes and Father John Misty in his California studio. But in a bit of a surprising move, considering he's got everything he needs in LA, Jonathan decided to pick up and head to Nashville to record his latest album, Dixie Blur.

In this session, Jonathan talks about why he made that decision and who pushed him in that direction, plus you'll hear Jonathan perform songs from Dixie Blur, which was co-produced by Pat Sansone from Wilco.

