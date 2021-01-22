Going Public: "Seth: The Life and Times of General Seth Jefferson McKee"

We recently spoke with the authors of the new book "Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee." McKee grew up in Southeast Missouri and rose from a rural farm boy to become one of America's most highly decorated members of the United States Air Force.

The authors are Jerry Ford -- educator, legislator, businessman and musician. He has authored articles on regional history including two books. And Dr. Frank Nickell, Associate Professor Emeritus of History at Southeast Missouri State University. He directed the Center of Regionally History at the university through which he edited and published approximately 25 books about the region; conducted many oral interviews and produced a series of historical podcasts on KRCU Public Radio titled "Almost Yesterday."



The book is now available for purchase and proceeds from sales of the book will be designated for a scholarship to support students attending Southeast Missouri State University who have served or are currently serving in the United States Military. To purchase a book, call (573) 651-2259 or visit semo.edu/mckeebook