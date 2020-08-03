Going Public: Cape Girardeau County Clerk Discusses Plans for August 4th Primary Election

Tuesday is an election day, and with 2020 both being a year of elections and pandemic, adjustments have been made to how voters will cast their ballot. But significant issues on the ballot aren’t all that makes the election stand out. With COVID-19 infection rates on the rise, what does that mean about how the election will be run?

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers says her staff has made efforts leading up to the election, helping with mail-in and absentee ballots. In addition, gear is in place to help protect voters.

“All of our normal polling locations will be open,” she said.

Summers also says this gives them a good idea of what to expect in the November presidential election.