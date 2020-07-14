During a normal summer, blockbusters would be drawing audiences to movie theaters with promises of comic book action and oversized bags of popcorn.

However, the coronavirus has left the movie industry reeling as cinemas remain closed, and would-be hits are sent to streaming services or shelved altogether. The pandemic affected films like Wonder Woman and even James Bond, which have both been delayed for several months.

But that’s not stopping streaming giant Netflix from rolling out the virtual red carpet for “The Old Guard.”

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne, the film is a comic book adaptation about immortal mercenaries. It’s the first superhero movie to be directed by a Black woman.

Although it’s Prince-Bythewood’s first action movie, she’s previously directed acclaimed films like “The Secret Life of Bees” and “Love & Basketball.” We’ll talk to Prince Bythewood about her latest film and why it’s coming out at the right time for audiences at home missing their seasonal superhero fix.

You can watch the trailer for “The Old Guard” below.

