Disconnected: The Rural Digital Divide During The Pandemic

For many Americans across the country, coronavirus has reshaped daily life. Offices and classrooms now operate online from bedrooms and living rooms. But not everyone has the same access to the internet.

More than 18 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet, according to the FCC. And in rural areas, that picture is dire: nearly 1 in 4 can’t get reliable broadband. And in a time when reliance on home internet is crucial, not having the same access as others could have a lasting impact on someone’s job prospects, education and career.

If you’re having trouble getting the internet connection you need for work or school, how are you getting by?

