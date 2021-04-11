COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available To All Missourians Who Are 16 And Older

All Missourians 16 years and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Friday, an estimated 4.5 million residents became eligible.

Gov. Mike Parson first announced last month that the state intended to open eligibility to all Missourians by April 9. About 1.8 million Missourians have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yet just as more Missourians become eligible, the state is also seeing a decrease in supply of vaccines.

For the week of April 12, the state anticipates seeing roughly 157,040 doses in total — a decline of about 351,460 doses from last week’s projection for the same time period.

By vaccine type, the state will see 160,760 fewer Pfizer doses, 112,800 fewer Moderna and 77,900 fewer of Johnson & Johnson, Missouri vaccine providers were told on a call Tuesday. The state anticipates relying on those reduced levels for future allocations until increases are seen.

Missourians searching for a shot can go to the state’s Vaccine Navigator website, or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

