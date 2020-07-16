Coronavirus 102: The Latest Pandemic Guidance

The world’s fight against COVID-19 isn’t going away.

You were there. We all slogged through the first few months of quarantine. But medical professionals and the public are still learning more and more about the coronavirus, how it spreads and how to stay healthy.

Unfortunately, some messaging about best practices during the pandemic has been muddled. Recently, Trump administration officials have criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly working to undermine the president’s coronavirus efforts. But as The Atlantic reported, “the Americans who believe the White House’s anti-science campaign risk cutting themselves off from potentially life-saving information.”

And on the state level, governors have released guidelines that vary wildly — sometimes even city to city.

Sometimes the information we do get isn’t exactly straightforward. What are the best practices for this moment in the pandemic? How should we consider risk, as more and more people return to work and regular activities?

