Consumer Handbook: Buying Furniture Online

During the COVID-19 outbreak, online furniture sales have skyrocketed. Online purchases of home products and furnishings have nearly doubled, and the online sales of outdoor furniture has increased more than 400%. This increase likely reflects the home improvements many homeowners are making, parents shopping for desks for home school learning, and employees who have permanently switched to a work-from-home situation.

Convenience aside, making large purchases online should always be approached with care.

The following tips will help select quality furniture at a reasonable price as well as avoid a few common online shopping pitfalls: