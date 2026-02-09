Driverless Taxis Could Soon Hit Missouri Roads

Bills that would allow Waymo driverless taxis to operate in Missouri have cleared their first hurdle in the state House. After clearing a House committee in January, the pair of bills now heads to the full Missouri House for debate.

Supporters said the technology could expand independence and economic participation for people who cannot drive.

Lori Becker, CEO of the Saint Louis-based Starkloff Disability Institute, has personal reasons for being excited about the proposed law.

"Being legally blind and having epilepsy, I’ve never had the opportunity to get a driver’s license," Becker explained. "So, for me personally, this is very exciting to be able to get where I need to go independently."

Becker said more than 200,000 people with disabilities in the Saint Louis region could benefit from expanded access to transportation and greater economic participation. However, opponents argued that the technology is not ready and could create dangerous situations for first responders, who need to access emergency scenes quickly.

Critics of the legislation contended serious safety questions need to be answered before driverless vehicles are allowed on Missouri roads.

Tom Mullins, a St. Louis firefighter and recording secretary for Teamsters Local 610, said first responders in other cities have already seen problems with driverless vehicles.

"There have been multiple instances where some of these robo taxis have entered active fire scenes, active EMS scenes, active police scenes as well," Mullins pointed out. "They’re not always listening to the hand-arm signal directions or flares."

Waymo said its driverless cars have driven millions of miles with riders and, based on its own data, have seen fewer crashes and serious injuries than human drivers. The bills would require companies to submit a law enforcement response plan and report crashes involving autonomous vehicles.