Storm relief, stadium and project funding on docket for Missouri special legislative session

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on Monday to take part in a high-stakes special session. Gov. Mike Kehoe wants legislators to pass state relief for tornado victims, some unfinished capital improvement projects, and an incentive package to keep the Chiefs and the Royals in Missouri. Missouri State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, discusses the upcoming session and how tensions from the regular session may shape what happens next.

