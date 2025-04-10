Missouri House approves allowing guns on public transit

A bill passed by the Missouri House on Thursday would make it legal to bring guns on public transportation and lower the minimum age for a concealed carry permit.

House Bill 328 passed 106-45. It now goes to the Senate.

Currently, it's illegal to bring guns on public transit even with a concealed carry permit. Supporters of the bill say it would allow passengers to protect themselves and safeguard Second Amendment rights.

"It's about time that we allow those people who use public transportation to exercise the same rights as everyone else in our state," said bill sponsor Tim Taylor, R-Bunceton.

Opponents say that the bill would only endanger passengers, not make them safer.

"More access to guns does nothing to improve public safety," said Rep. Yolanda Young, D-Kansas City. "More access to guns doesn't decrease gun deaths. It does the opposite."

The bill would also lower the minimum age to acquire a concealed carry permit from 19 to 18. Currently, 18-year-olds can only get permits if they are members of the military.

"That means high school kids could legally carry concealed weapons," said House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City. "What could go wrong with that?"

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.



