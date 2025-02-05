Three Missouri lawmakers push transparency in sentencing bills

Certain non-dangerous repeat felons have sentencing minimums they must face, but some law enforcement officers say there are loopholes to this system. Three lawmakers intend to address these concerns.

Three bills, all sponsored by Republicans, would impose various increases to Missouri’s required minimum sentencing. Two would provide harsher punishment for those convicted of certain felonies.

What they all have in common is a change in language that would look at previous convictions, rather than previous stays in prison. Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says this would allow the public to know how the minimum length of time that convicted felons would stay in prison.

“I want to see a justice system where in the courtroom we have an idea of the minimum that is actually going to be served,” Cole said.

Opponents say requiring mandatory sentences prevents those convicted from being treated on an individual basis and doesn’t actually discourage recidivism.

The Missouri House Crime and Public Safety Committee will vote on whether to send the bills to the full House for action.

