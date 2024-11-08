Local Democratic Candidates Reflect on 2024 Election Night

Among those attending the Cape County Democrats election watch party was Rick Vandeven, a candidate for Scott County Commissioner. Vandeven, from Chaffee, Missouri, shared his commitment to the passing of Amendment 3.

“I was actually, at the time, at the Scott County Courthouse. It was late March, the 23rd to be exact. We had the primary that day, and so that was on our mind, and I was also getting signatures for what turned out to be Amendment three, which ended up making the ballot,” Vandeven said.

For Vandeven, Amendment 3 held personal significance due to its impact on his family.

“Amendment 3 is important to me as a person who respects other people’s business, that’s just the way I am. So long as they’re not hurting anyone else, people should own their own bodies,” Vandeven said. “So that’s really how I look at it. It’s an important personal matter, because I’m a father with three daughters, and now I’m married. We've been married for over 30 years, so it’s important to me because it’s a sign of respect.”

Michael Davis, a Democratic candidate for Missouri’s 147th District, also attended the watch party. Davis ran against Republican candidate John Voss and took a moment to express gratitude to his supporters.

“I really just want to give my thanks and gratitude to everyone that voted for me, supported me, or donated money to me or supported me in any way. It really means a lot to me and I really want to express my gratitude to all those people,” Davis said.

As election night unfolded, Cape County Democrats came together to reflect on the campaign season. For both candidates, the night emphasized the importance of community invo

lvement and their dedication to issues that resonate with their constituents.

This article originally appeared in the Southeast Arrow, a news partner with KRCU Public Radio.