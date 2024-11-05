Missouri: Live State and County Results - General Election 2024

Southeast Missouri City/County-Wide Ballot Measures:

Cape Girardeau County:

CITY OF CAPE GIRARDEAU QUESTION—VOTED DOWN

Shall the City of Cape Girardeau raise water rates and fees for the purpose of funding necessary improvements and maintenance of the water system such that during the current fiscal year the increase exceeds five (5) percent and shall Section 29-213 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, be amended establishing new water rates and fees effective January 1, 2025, resulting, based on current usage, in an increase in the current fiscal year ranging between $8.19 and $13.89 per month for 89% of water customers?

With a total of 15,900 votes with all 10 precincts reporting, voters said NO to the citywide ballot item at 55.9% (8,893) and 44.0% (7,007) YES.

St. Francois County:

CITY OF PARK HILLS PROPOSITION A—APPROVED

Shall the City of Park Hills impose a sales tax of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent for the purpose of providing continued revenues for the operation of the City of Park Hills Fire Department? If this proposition is approved, the City of Park Hills' sales tax will remain unchanged.

With a total of 2,963 votes for the ballot item and all precincts reported in St. Francois County, voters approved Proposition A, with 71.21% voting YES (2,110) and 28.8% voting NO (853).

Loading...

For more Missouri General Election results, visit the Missouri Secretary of State website: State of Missouri - Election Night Results